Perficient Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 4:33 PM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.43M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
