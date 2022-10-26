EQT Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01

Oct. 26, 2022 4:35 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EQT press release (NYSE:EQT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01.
  • Sales volumes of 488 Bcfe
  • Total per unit operating costs of $1.42 per Mcfe
  • Capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, of $349 MM or $0.72 per Mcfe
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,150 MM, adjusted operating cash flow(1) of $940 MM and free cash flow(1) of $591 MM
  • Announced agreement to acquire Tug Hill and XcL Midstream
  • Doubled '22–'23 share repurchase authorization to $2.0 B; repurchased $380 MM of common stock since inception of the repurchase program, reducing share count by approximately 13.5 MM shares
  • Raised year-end 2023 debt reduction target from $2.5 B to $4.0 B, maintaining 1.0-1.5x long-term leverage target

