EQT Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01
Oct. 26, 2022 4:35 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EQT press release (NYSE:EQT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01.
- Sales volumes of 488 Bcfe
- Total per unit operating costs of $1.42 per Mcfe
- Capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, of $349 MM or $0.72 per Mcfe
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,150 MM, adjusted operating cash flow(1) of $940 MM and free cash flow(1) of $591 MM
- Announced agreement to acquire Tug Hill and XcL Midstream
- Doubled '22–'23 share repurchase authorization to $2.0 B; repurchased $380 MM of common stock since inception of the repurchase program, reducing share count by approximately 13.5 MM shares
- Raised year-end 2023 debt reduction target from $2.5 B to $4.0 B, maintaining 1.0-1.5x long-term leverage target
