Allegion Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 4:35 PM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $873.58M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
