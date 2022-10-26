O'Reilly Automotive GAAP EPS of $9.17 beats by $0.68, revenue of $3.8B beats by $90M
Oct. 26, 2022 By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- O'Reilly Automotive press release (NASDAQ:ORLY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $9.17 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $3.8B (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- The company reported 7.6% increase in comparable store sales and an incredible three-year stacked comparable store sales increase of 31.2%.
- For FY22, the company expects revenue to be between $14.1B and $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.16B and comp between 4.5% to 5.5%; GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of 32.35 to 32.85 vs. prior view of $31.25 to $31.75 and consensus of $31.86.
