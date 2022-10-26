Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) posted a mixed earnings release on Wednesday, weighed down by hefty autonomous driving investments.

Adjusted EPS came in-line with expectations while a 12% jump in revenue from the prior year quarter to $37.2B bested analyst estimates by $90M. The estimates were recently reeled in among Wall Street analysts after a September pre-announcement promoted some caution on the quarterly results amid persistent supply chain headwinds.

On a GAAP basis, the company posted a $0.21 loss per share in the quarter, taking unadjusted losses for the year thus far to $0.81 per share.

“Ford recorded a $2.7B non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an

$827M net loss for Q3,” the earnings release explained.

CEO Jim Farley placed particular emphasis on prudent capital expenditure decisions moving forward.

“We’re asking ‘What’s best for customers?’ in everything we do,” he said. “Winning for customers is driving a re-founding of the company through Ford+, with high ambitions for quality, innovation, profitability and growth across all our businesses – making smart choices about how we deploy capital even as we learn and adapt.”

As such, he signaled a pull-back on efforts to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles, instead choosing to look at other avenues to increase safety. Farley indicated that investments in level 2 and 3 are likely to bear more fruit for customers in the immediate term and remain more cost effective.

“We’re optimistic about a future for L4 ADAS, but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves,” he concluded.

Moving forward, the automaker anticipates full-year adjusted EBIT of $11.5B, about 15% above the level marked in 2021 as the company expects 10% year-over-year growth in wholesale shipments.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based auto manufacturer also said it expects “significantly higher earnings in North America and aggregate profitability in the rest of the world” as well as “strong, but lower” EBT from the Ford Credit business. Also, adjusted FCF expectations were raised to $9.5B to $10B.

Ford shares fell 1.72% shortly after the results were posted.

Read more on Ford’s decision to wind down Argo AI.