Paramount FFO of $0.24 in-line, revenue of $187.15M beats by $2.17M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:37 PM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Paramount press release (NYSE:PGRE): Q3 FFO of $0.24 in-line.
  • Revenue of $187.15M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.17M.
  • Updated its full year 2022 Earnings Guidance as follows:
  • Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.01 per diluted share and net income of $0.03 per diluted share.
  • Estimated Core FFO attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.96 and $0.98 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.95 and $0.99 per diluted share.

