Energy stocks top S&P sector leaderboard as crude oil rebounds

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Energy stocks led Wednesday's S&P sector standings with support from rising crude oil prices, with front-month WTI crude (CL1:COM) closing +3% at $87.91/bbl, rebounding from back-to-back daily declines and regaining its 50-day moving average of $86.72.

Hess (HES) closed +4.8% as the top gainer among S&P energy names, Halliburton (HAL) ended +4.3% and rising for the fourth straight session to its best level since mid-June, and Schlumberger (SLB) touched a four-year high before fading to finish -0.6%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed +2.1% and +1.2% respectively, with both reaching an all-time intraday highs.

The energy group has gained 23.5% so far in October, compared with a 7.2% increase in the broader S&P 500.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:XOP), (VDE), (OIH), (CRAK), (DRIP), (GUSH), (NYSEARCA:USO), (BNO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

Wednesday's oil price gains were "really about the dollar," Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn told MarketWatch, as the ICE U.S. Dollar index fell 1.2% to 109.638.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude inventories climbed by 2.6M barrels for the week, but distillate supplies are still 20% below the five-year average, a data point that is "definitely giving this market a boost," Flynn said.

Analysts also weighed remarks by Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who defended the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2M bbl/day and warned that the depletion of strategic oil reserves by oil-consuming countries could prove "painful" in the months ahead.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.