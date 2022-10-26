Energy stocks led Wednesday's S&P sector standings with support from rising crude oil prices, with front-month WTI crude (CL1:COM) closing +3% at $87.91/bbl, rebounding from back-to-back daily declines and regaining its 50-day moving average of $86.72.

Hess (HES) closed +4.8% as the top gainer among S&P energy names, Halliburton (HAL) ended +4.3% and rising for the fourth straight session to its best level since mid-June, and Schlumberger (SLB) touched a four-year high before fading to finish -0.6%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed +2.1% and +1.2% respectively, with both reaching an all-time intraday highs.

The energy group has gained 23.5% so far in October, compared with a 7.2% increase in the broader S&P 500.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:XOP), (VDE), (OIH), (CRAK), (DRIP), (GUSH), (NYSEARCA:USO), (BNO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

Wednesday's oil price gains were "really about the dollar," Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn told MarketWatch, as the ICE U.S. Dollar index fell 1.2% to 109.638.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude inventories climbed by 2.6M barrels for the week, but distillate supplies are still 20% below the five-year average, a data point that is "definitely giving this market a boost," Flynn said.

Analysts also weighed remarks by Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who defended the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2M bbl/day and warned that the depletion of strategic oil reserves by oil-consuming countries could prove "painful" in the months ahead.