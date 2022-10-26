Raymond James Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.08, revenue of $2.83B beats by $80M
Oct. 26, 2022
- Raymond James Financial press release (NYSE:RJF): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.83B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Total clients’ domestic cash sweep balances ended the quarter at $67.1B, up 1% over September 2021 and down 12% compared to June 2022.
- “Notwithstanding the challenging and volatile market environment during the fiscal year, we generated record results with annual net revenues and pre-tax income growth of 13%, which was driven by strong organic growth, particularly in the Private Client Group segment, the benefit of higher short-term interest rates and, most importantly, our advisors’ and associates’ unwavering focus on always putting their clients first,” said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. “We also made significant progress deploying capital over the past year, successfully completing our strategic acquisitions of Charles Stanley, TriState Capital and SumRidge Partners. We are well positioned entering fiscal 2023 with strong capital ratios and a flexible balance sheet, which should support our results in any market environment.”
