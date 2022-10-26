Taylor Morrison Home falls as Q3 revenue misses

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) fell ~3% after reporting a revenue miss for Q3.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.21, while revenue of $2.03B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $170M.

Home closings revenue increased 12% to $2B, while home closings gross margin improved 630 basis points to 27.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home closings revenue was down 12.3% Y/Y to $147.05M.

"Generally speaking, higher mortgage rates and uncertainties surrounding the economy has pushed many potential homebuyers in all consumer cohorts to the sidelines and we continue to believe it will take some time for the market to find its new equilibrium as interest rates have most recently reached as high as 8%," Sheryl Palmer said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

For FY22, the company expects effective tax rate to be ~24.5%, diluted share count to be ~116M and homebuilding land and development spend to be ~$1.8B.