DiaMedica stock slides 17% after hours as FDA maintains clinical hold on DM199 trial

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock slid 17% after hours on Wednesday as the firm said the U.S. FDA is maintaining its clinical hold on its ReMEDy2 phase 2/3 trial evaluating DM199 to treat acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

The regulator said it needs additional non-clinical data related to the materials used by a hospital in the IV infusion process to resolve the clinical hold.

The FDA placed a clinical hold on the trial after three serious cases of low blood pressure in stroke patients were reported after receiving an injection of DM199.

In response, DiaMedica (DMAC) submitted data to the FDA, which indicated that the cause was likely related to switching the type of IV bag used in the prior ReMEDy 1 trial, where there were no hypotensive episodes, vs. the current ReMEDy 2 trial.

Hypotension is a known response to DM199. DiaMedica (DMAC) believes differences in protein binding between the two IV bags used in the trials altered the amount of drug administered.

The FDA requested an additional in-use in vitro stability study of the IV administration of DM199 to rule out any other causes for the hypotensive episodes.

Preparations for these in vitro studies are ongoing.

DiaMedica (DMAC) said its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept. 30 were $36.1M, resulting in cash burn of $2.3M for Q3.