Globe Life GAAP EPS of $1.90 misses by $0.16, revenue of $1.29B misses by $40M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Globe Life press release (NYSE:GL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.90 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.29B (+0.8% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Net income as an ROE was 11.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities was 13.1% for the same period.
- Life premiums increased 6% at the American Income Life Division and 5% at the Liberty National Division over the year-ago quarter.
- Total health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7%.
- Total health net sales increased 10% over the year-ago quarter.
- 563,574 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.
