Century Communities GAAP EPS of $4.44 beats by $0.24, revenue of $1.14B beats by $80M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Century Communities press release (NYSE:CCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.44 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.14B (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the continued industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,000 to 10,500 homes and home sales revenues to $4.2-4.4 billion. Given our decision to deliberately delay new community openings, we now expect our year end selling communities to be below our previous guidance of 240-250."
Comments