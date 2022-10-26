Century Communities GAAP EPS of $4.44 beats by $0.24, revenue of $1.14B beats by $80M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Century Communities press release (NYSE:CCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.44 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $1.14B (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the continued industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,000 to 10,500 homes and home sales revenues to $4.2-4.4 billion. Given our decision to deliberately delay new community openings, we now expect our year end selling communities to be below our previous guidance of 240-250."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.