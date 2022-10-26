Murphy USA GAAP EPS of $9.28 beats by $1.71, revenue of $6.2B beats by $200M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:51 PM ETMurphy USA Inc. (MUSA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Murphy USA press release (NYSE:MUSA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $9.28 beats by $1.71.
- Revenue of $6.2B (+34.8% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- “Third quarter results showcased the resiliency and attractiveness of our everyday low price model, which translated into strong fuel volume growth and same-store merchandise growth," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde. "Murphy USA continues to provide value to our customers and they are rewarding us with their loyalty, resulting in more frequent trips and larger baskets. Performance in categories attached to fuel trips has maintained strength, as October per-store volumes are running about 10% higher than the prior year. We remain committed to our mission of providing affordable gas, convenience products, and food and beverage offers to customers across our growing network, and expect our advantaged business model to continue generating strong results into 2023.”
