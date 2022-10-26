Element Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01, revenue of $619M misses by $28.46M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:52 PM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Element Solutions press release (NYSE:ESI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $619M (+0.5% Y/Y) misses by $28.46M.
  • Net sales on a reported basis for the third quarter of 2022 were $619 million, approximately flat over the third quarter of 2021. Organic net sales, which exclude the impact of currency changes, certain pass-through metal prices and acquisitions, increased 5%.
    • Electronics: Net sales decreased 6% to $388 million. Organic net sales increased 5%.
    • Industrial & Specialty: Net sales increased 13% to $231 million. Organic net sales increased 6%.
  • For the full-year 2022, the Company updated its financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA in a range of $525 million to $530 million.
  • The Company's expectation is for Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Full-year constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth implied by the Company's guidance is 8%. The Company also now expects full-year 2022 adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.42 ($1.44 consensus) and free cash flow of approximately $250 million.

