LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock tanked 14.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the fintech firm guided for less sales generated in Q4 and reduced the midpoint of its full-year revenue outlook.

The company expects net revenue to be $1.18B-1.19B compared with the prior target range of $1.15B-1.25B and the consensus of $1.19B. For Q4, net revenue is anticipated to be $255M-265M vs. consensus of $279.72M.

During the third quarter, "as we anticipated, marketplace volumes were impacted by higher funding costs for certain loan investors, driven by rapidly increasing interest rates," said CEO Scott Sanborn. "Over time, as rates stabilize and we continue to reprice personal loans, we expect this impact to gradually moderate."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.36 (excluding income tax benefit of $5.0M), meanwhile, topped the average analyst estimate of $0.32 and compared with $0.45 at June 30 and $0.26 at Sep. 30, 2021.

Q3 net revenue of $304.9M also surpassed the consensus of $294.8M, falling from $330.1M in Q2, but rising from $246.2M in Q3 of last year.

Net interest income was $123.7M, up from $116.2M in the prior quarter and $65.3M in the year-ago period. Net interest margin of 8.3% vs. 8.5% in Q2 and 6.3% in Q3 2021.

Loan originations totaled $3.54B compared with $2.84B in Q2 and $3.11B a year before.

Provision for credit losses came rose to $82.7M from $70.6M in Q2 and $37.5M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

