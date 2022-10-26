Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock declined 3.5% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the apartment REIT's revised the midpoint of its full-year core FFO guidance higher, but still fell short of the Street consensus.

The company raised its full-year core FFO guidance midpoint by $0.02 to $14.47 from $14.45, still less than the consensus of $14.49. The range was revised to $14.42-$14.52 per share from $14.35-$14.55.

The apartment REIT expects 2022 same-property revenue growth, cash basis, of 10.1%-10.5% vs. the 10.0%-10.6% it expected previously; same-store net operating income guidance of 13.1%-13.9% compares with 13.0%-14.0% previously.

Q3 FFO of $3.69 per share, topping the $3.67 consensus, rose from $3.68 in Q2 and from $3.12 in Q3 2021.

For the quarter, same-property scheduled rents rose 2.9% Q/Q and 8.9% Y/Y.

Q3 same-property net operating income of $269.2M vs. $267.7M in the prior quarter and $233.3M in the year-ago quarter.

"Our West Coast markets continued to deliver strong results in the third quarter, leading to Core FFO per share exceeding the midpoint of our guidance for the third time this year," said President and CEO Michael Schall. "Core FFO per share for the quarter was the highest in the Company’s history, now meaningfully above the pre-COVID levels at year-end 2019."

Conference call on Oct. 27 at 2:00 PM ET.

