The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday approved $1.1B in projects proposed by a group of companies to build and upgrade transmission lines to bring power ashore from wind farms planned in the Atlantic Ocean, Bloomberg reported.

FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) Jersey Central Power & Light, and Mid Atlantic Offshore Development - a joint venture between Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and EDF Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFF) - will develop most of the lines.

About a dozen companies bid for the projects, according to Bloomberg, citing data from PJM Interconnection, which operates much of the electric grid in the mid-Atlantic coast states and into the midwest.

New Jersey is aiming for 11 GW of offshore wind turbines by 2040, which would power millions of homes.

This week, FirstEnergy (FE) reported Q3 earnings of $0.79/share on revenues of $3.5B.