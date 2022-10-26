Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)stock rose modestly in Wednesday’s extended session after the railroad posted better than expected Q3 earnings and touted operating improvements.

The Calgary-based railroad operators notched C$1.01 in adjusted EPS for the quarter, alongside an over 19.1% jump in revenue from the prior year to C$2.31B, narrowly exceeding expectations. The adjusted operating ratio for the railroad also improved by 70 basis points from the prior year to 58.7%.

"Throughout the year, we have said 2022 would be a tale of two halves and that is exactly how it is unfolding," CEO Keith Creel said. "The third quarter saw strong demand in potash and intermodal that we anticipated, and CP was well-resourced to handle the volume increases we have seen.”

Creel pointed to a “robust Canadian grain harvest” as a key positive for the fourth quarter as well.

He also highlighted a record improvement in railroad safety and proposed benefits from an acquisition of Kansas City Southern. That tie-up is currently under review by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board approval.

"We've successfully demonstrated how our proposed combination with KCS will connect customers to new markets, enhance competition in the U.S. rail network, take trucks off the roads and drive economic growth across North America," Creel concluded. "Our excitement grows each day we progress toward this transformative combination."

The $31B deal closed in late 2021, but remains subject to regulatory reviews. In August, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States became the latest agency to offer approval.

Shares of Canadian Pacific (CP) stock rose 3.18% in after hours trading on Wednesday.

Dig into the details of the results.