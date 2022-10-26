Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. reports Q3 results

Oct. 26, 2022 4:59 PM ETOrbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. press release (OTCPK:MXCHF): Q3 Revenue of $2.29B in-line.
  • Net majority income of $86 million decreased 56%, driven by lower EBITDA.
  • Considering the results achieved year-to-date and the continued challenging macroeconomic environment, Orbia reaffirms its EBITDA guidance for 2022 in the range of $1,800 million to $1,900 million, trending toward the high end of the range. The Company also reaffirms its capital expenditure guidance in the range of $400 million to $450 million for 2022, which includes incremental, high-return, growth-related projects but excludes potential larger growth investments.

