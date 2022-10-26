Health Canada approves Bayer's Kerendia to treat kidney disease in diabetes patients
Oct. 26, 2022 5:01 PM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) on Wednesday said Canada's drug regulator had approved its Kerendia medicine as an adjunct to standard of care for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).
- An adjunct is an additional treatment that is used to increase the efficacy or safety of a primary treatment.
- Kerendia would be used as an adjunct to standard of care therapy to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with CKD and T2D.
- The approval from Health Canada was based on results from two phase 3 trials, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said in a statement.
- Kerendia has been approved by the U.S. FDA.
