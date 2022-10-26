Informatica Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $371.95M misses by $18.23M

Oct. 26, 2022 5:02 PM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA)ARRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Informatica press release (NYSE:INFA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $371.95M (+2.8% Y/Y) misses by $18.23M.
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue in the quarter increased 27% Y/Y to $936M.
  • Cloud ARR increased 39% Y/Y to $400M.
  • Subscription revenue increased 10% Y/Y to $214M.
  • Q4 Outlook: GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $398 million to $408 million vs. consensus of $424.63 million; Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $980 million to $990 million; Cloud ARR is expected to be in the range of $425 million to $431 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $93 million to $103 million.
  • FY2022 Outlook: GAAP Total Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1.505B to $1.515B vs. consensus of $1.55B; Total ARR is now expected to be in the range of $1,505 million to $1,521 million; Subscription ARR is now expected to be in the range of $980 million to $990 million; Cloud ARR is now expected to be in the range of $425 million to $431 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income is now expected to be in the range of $330 million to $340 million; Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) is expected to be in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

