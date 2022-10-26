Teladoc Health up 9% following Q3 bottom and top line beats

Oct. 26, 2022 5:09 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is up 9% in after-hours trading after the telehealth company's Q3 2022 financial results beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • However, the company lowered its full-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.395B-$2.41B from a prior outlook of $2.4B-$2.5B (consensus $2.41B). It is also projecting net loss per share of ($61.40)-($61.10).
  • Teladoc's (TDOC) net loss narrowed 13% in the quarter compared to the prior-year period to $73.5M (-$0.45 per share).
  • Revenue increased 17% year over year to $611.4M.
  • Teladoc's (TDOC) paid membership increased to 57.8M in the quarter, a 10% increase from Q3 2021.
  • The company ended the quarter with $899.6M in cash and cash equivalents, a 9% increase from the year-ago period.
Comments

