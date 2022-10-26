Alamos Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 in-line, revenue of $213.6M beats by $2.8M
Oct. 26, 2022 5:11 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI), AGI:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alamos Gold press release (NYSE:AGI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 in-line.
- Revenue of $213.6M (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.8M.
- “We had a solid third quarter overall, including our highest production in nearly two years. Our operations performed well with production near the top end of quarterly guidance and representing a 19% increase from the second quarter. Our costs were also down significantly from the first half of the year, coming in below full year guidance. With the strong year-to-date performance and even stronger results expected in the fourth quarter, we remain on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- With year-to-date production of 326,200 ounces of gold and a further increase in production expected in the fourth quarter, the Company remains on track to achieve full year guidance of 440,000 to 480,000 ounces.
