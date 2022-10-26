Plexus GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.50, revenue of $1.12B beats by $110M

Oct. 26, 2022 5:12 PM ETPlexus Corp. (PLXS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Plexus press release (NASDAQ:PLXS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.50.
  • Revenue of $1.12B (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Reports record fiscal 2022 revenue of $3.81 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.7% and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.86, including $0.82 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.08 to $1.13 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.58, including $0.20 of stock-based compensation expense

  • Fiscal Year 2022 -GAAP diluted EPS of $4.86 vs 4.44 Consensus

  • ROIC of 13.0%, delivered an economic return of 370 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 9.3
  • Purchased $50.4 million of our shares at an average price of $83.55 per share under our share repurchase programs.
  • Initiates fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.08 to $1.13 billion VS $1.01BConsensus
  • PLXS GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.58 vs $1.24 Consensus including $0.20 of stock-based compensation expense

