Skechers escorts Kanye West out of LA office after "unannounced" visit
Oct. 26, 2022 5:13 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)GPS, ADDYYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) on Wednesday said that American rapper Kanye West had arrived "unannounced and without invitation" at one of its office in Los Angeles.
- "Considering Ye (referring to West) was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," the company said in a brief statement.
- The company added that it is "not considering and has no intention of working with West".
- Major footwear and apparel companies Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and The Gap (GPS) have recently ended their association with the American rapper, following comments by him that were seen as antisemitic and sparked widespread outrage.
- "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices," SKX said on Wednesday.
- Skechers USA (SKX) stock earlier closed -9.8% at $32.41.
Comments (1)