ESSA Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07, revenue of $19.12M beats by $1.69M

Oct. 26, 2022 5:15 PM ETESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ESSA Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:ESSA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $19.12M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.69M.Net income increased 48.5% over the same quarter last year and 22.2% year over year.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 13% year over year.
  • Return on average assets rose to 1.24% for the quarter and 1.08% for the fiscal year.
  • Total net loans increased by $95.0 million in 2022.
  • Commercial real estate loans, up 15% for the year, led loan growth.
  • Net interest margin and net interest spread expanded significantly in 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 61.6% for the quarter compared to 62.6% for the previous quarter.
  • Tangible book value rose to $19.12 per share compared to $19.02 per share at June 30, 2022.

