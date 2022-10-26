Mid Penn Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.15, revenue of $45.37M beats by $3.94M
Oct. 26, 2022 5:17 PM ETMid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mid Penn Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:MPB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $45.37M (+39.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.94M.
- Earnings increased $3.2 million to $15.5 million, or 26.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 47 basis points ("bp") to 3.92% from 3.45% in the prior quarter.
- Organic loans grew 17.8% (annualized) during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from the second quarter of 2022 and is now 9.4% (annualized) year to date.
- Return on average assets was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.10% for the prior quarter.
- Return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1) were 12.37% and 16.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 up from 9.91% and 13.59%, respectively for the second quarter of 2022.
Comments