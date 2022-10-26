Agnico Eagle GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.26, revenue of $1.45B beats by $20M
- Agnico Eagle press release (NYSE:AEM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.26.
- Revenue of $1.45B (+47.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Outlook: Expected payable gold production in 2022 remains unchanged at between 3.2 and 3.4 million ounces. Due to cost inflation in 2022, total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce are now expected to be near the top end of the guided ranges of between $725 and $775 and $1,000 and $1,050, respectively. Total expected capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) for 2022 remain estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion.
