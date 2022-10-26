Yotta Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YOTA) plans to merge with indoor shrimp farmer Natural Shrimp through a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the company at $275M at the time of closing.

The deal is expected to generate proceeds of $105M, assuming no redemptions. After the close, shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq. The deal is slated to close during Q1 2023.

Natural Shrimp's shares are currently traded OTC under the symbol SHMP.

Based in Dallas, Natural Shrimp produces sushi-grade shrimp using patented indoor farming technology that is free of antibiotics and toxic chemicals.

Yotta went public in April, raising $100M.