Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) lowered its year guidance after Q3 earnings fell short of the consensus estimate as property taxes hurt results more quickly that the home rental company had expected, the company said Wednesday.

The single-family home rental company revised its FY 2022 core FFO per share guidance to $1.63-$1.67 from its previous range of $166-$1.72; consensus is $1.70. The company now expects 2022 same-store core revenue growth of 8.75%-9.25% from its prior view of 9%-10%. INVH stock slipped 1.2% in after-hours trading.

"While these updates are generally consistent with our previous expectations for our overall business, our expected property taxes have been impacted more quickly than we had anticipated due to rising home price appreciation, and our reserve for bad debt is expected to remain elevated compared to pre-COVID averages, as it continues to take longer to address residents who are not current with their rent," said President and CEO Dallas Tanner.

Q3 core FFO per share of $0.42, trailing the $0.43 consensus, increased from $0.36 in Q2 and $0.38 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total revenue of $568.7M, falling short of the $570.1M consensus, climbed from $557.3M in Q2 and from $509.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store net operating income rose 8.6% Y/Y for the quarter, slower than 12.4% Y/Y growth in Q2 2022.

Conference call on Oct. 27 at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Invitation Homes (INVH) FFO of $0.42 misses by $0.01, revenue of $568.68M misses by $1.43M