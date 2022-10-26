Yamana Gold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY), YRI:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $424.68M (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
