Pioneer Natural Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.27 (vs. $4.13 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.42B (+43.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
