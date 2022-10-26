Eldorado Gold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), ELD:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (vs. $0.22 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.29M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
