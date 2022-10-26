Oceaneering Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.09, revenue of $559.67M beats by $9.56M
Oct. 26, 2022 5:34 PM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Oceaneering press release (NYSE:OII): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $559.67M (+19.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.56M.
- Shares +6.9% AH.
- Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) fleet count was 250, Q3 utilization was 67%, and Q3 average revenue per day on hire was $8,468; and
- Manufactured Products backlog was $365 million.
- For the full year of 2022, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $215 million to $240 million. Our guidance for organic capital expenditures remains in the range of $70 million to $80 million and our guidance for cash income tax payments remains in the range of $40 million to $45 million. We continue to expect positive free cash flow of between $25 million and $75 million for the full year of 2022.
- Initial 2023 Guidance:
- EBITDA in the range of $260 million to $310 million in 2023, driving healthy levels of cash flow from operations. In 2023, we expect capital expenditures to be higher than in 2022 as we continue to focus on growth. We also expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $100 million. We will provide more specific guidance on our expectations for 2023 during the year-end reporting process.
