AppFolio Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:36 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (vs. $0.00 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.87M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, APPF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
