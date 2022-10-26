McGrath RentCorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:39 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (vs. $0.95 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.52M (vs. $103.27M last year).
- Over the last 1 year, MGRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
