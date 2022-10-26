Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:44 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.
