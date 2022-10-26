SPAC Venus shareholders approve merger with VIYI Algorithm

Oct. 26, 2022

SPAC Venus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VENA) stockholders have approved a merger with VIYI Algorithm, which is controlled by Chinese holographic AR technology provider WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI). 

Venus disclosed results from a special shareholders vote on the merger in an SEC filing. The combined company will be called MicroAlgo. 

The companies announced the merger in June 2021, with the deal valuing VIYI Algo at $400M. VIYI Algo is a developer of central processing algorithms. 

Venus went public in February 2021, raising $46M. 

