Celanese (NYSE:CE) said Wednesday it is lifting the force majeure declared in May for several acetyl chain products in the Western Hemisphere, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer and ethyl acetate.

Celanese (CE) it is unable to lift the force majeure for its acetate tow products, citing ongoing supply chain disruptions and an inability to reliably obtain certain necessary raw materials.

The company declared force majeure on May 11 because of unanticipated interruptions in raw material supply in the Texas Gulf Coast.

Celanese (CE) shares look attractive at first glance because of its low valuation ratios, but the segments in which the company operates "are not very attractive," with expected annual growth of just 3%-4%, Bonsai Investing writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.