FDA advisory panel backs approval of GSK drug for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease

Oct. 26, 2022 6:00 PM ETGSK plc (GSK)AZN, FGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland

Sarah Silbiger

  • An advisory panel to the US FDA overwhelmingly voted in favor of GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) daprodustat for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • However, the 13-3 vote was only for patients also on dialysis. GSK was seeking an approval recommendation in a broader CKD population.
  • If approved, daprodustat will become the first hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PH) inhibitor given the green light in the US. The drug class promotes erythropoiesis, also known as red blood cell production.
  • Daprodustat has an action date of Feb. 1, 2023.
  • FibroGen (FGEN) and partner AstraZeneca (AZN) received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in August 2021 for their HIF-PH inhibitor, roxadustat, for the same indication as daprodustat.

