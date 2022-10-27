Freeport McMoRan in talks to buy Arizona copper smelter - Bloomberg

Oct. 27, 2022 7:00 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)GMBXFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is in talks about buying an Arizona copper smelter from Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF), as the U.S. miner seeks to increase its domestic processing capacity, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday, offering no details on a potential deal price.

Freeport (FCX) executives recently toured the Hayden smelter to appraise the operation, according to the report.

The company operates seven copper mines in the U.S.. including five in Arizona, and an additional smelter would enable more refined production as domestic demand for copper is expected to grow.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is in early talks with Indonesia's government to extend its access to the giant Grasberg copper mine beyond 2041, CEO Richard Adkerson said Wednesday.

