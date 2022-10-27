Twitter delisting from NYSE effective on Friday after Musk completes deal
Oct. 26, 2022 8:18 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange effective on Friday, according a delisting notice from the exchange.
- The delisting notice comes amid a WSJ report that banks have begun funding their $13B portion of Elon Musk's $44B deal to take over Twitter (TWTR) as a Friday deadline to complete the transaction nears. Twitter rose 1% in after hours trading.
- Musk was tweeting away in Twitter headquarters Wednesday, and changed his Twitter biography to read "Chief Twit" and his location "Twitter HQ," among the many signs that the deal was set to come to fruition after a multi-month saga.
