Lynas Rare Earths Q1 revenues rose but production fell; Kalgoorlie costs climb

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) said Thursday its Q1 revenues rose from a year earlier but total production fell, and the miner said construction of the new Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility in Australia will cost more than expected.

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) reported revenues in its September quarter rose 34% to A$163.8M (US$106.3M) from A$121.6M in the year-ago quarter, but Q1 production fell due to operational challenges including a water supply disruption at its plant in Malaysia.

The company said it produced 3,500 metric tons of rare earths in the September quarter, down from 3,650 tons in the prior period, and output of its core neodymium and praseodymium product fell by roughly a third to 1,045 tons from 1,255 tons a year earlier.

Q1 average selling price for the company's product range rose to A$49.3/kg from A$44.6/kg a year earlier.

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) also raised the planned budget for its Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility to ~A$575M from A$500M estimated in 2020, including "additional scope of works to improve efficiency and increased throughput, and contracted increases in certain construction costs."

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) is coming off a record full-year profit on strong demand for its rare earth products.