Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) said Wednesday it agreed to acquire an additional 21.3% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) for ~C$1B (US$737M) in cash.

The deal will raise Suncor's (SU) aggregate share in the project to 75.4%; TotalEnergies (TTE) will own the remaining 24.6% with the end of Teck's (TECK) participation.

Suncor (SU) said the acquisition will be funded by cash from asset sale processes currently underway.

Suncor (SU) will recognize a non-cash impairment charge on its existing 54.1% interest of ~C$2.6B in Q3; Teck (TECK) expects to record a non-cash impairment charge of ~C$950M in Q3 as a result of the deal.

The acquisition "underscores Suncor's confidence in the long-term value of the Fort Hills Project," interim President and CEO Kris Smith said, adding the deal is part of the company's Base Plant mine replacement strategy.

