Aspen Aerogels reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 earnings guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 12:25 AM ETAspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aspen Aerogels press release (NYSE:ASPN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $36.7M (+20.8% Y/Y) misses by $13.45M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was -$23.2M, compared to -$7.8M in the third quarter of 2021.
- 2022 Financial Outlook: Aspen updates its 2022 full year outlook as follows: Total revenue is expected to be ~$180.0M vs. consensus of $191.10M; net loss is expected to range between $82.3M and $86.8M; adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between -$57.5M and -$62.0M; net loss per share is expected to range between -$2.35 and -$2.22 vs. consensus of -$2.15.
