Asian markets mixed after S&P and NASDAQ snap 3 day winning streak

Japan -0.20%.

China -0.50%. China industrial profits -2.3% y/y in the first nine months of 2022 (prior -2.1%).

Hong Kong +1.54%.

Australia +0.61%. Australia: Export prices -3.6% q/q (prior +10.1%) & Import prices +3.0% q/q. (+4.3%)

India +0.34%.

On Wall Street overnight, major US stock indices are closing near there lows. The S&P and the NASDAQ index both closed lower on the day and snap their 3 day win streak. The Dow industrial average eked out a small gain extending its win streak to 4 trading days. Dow industrial average is closing up 2.35 points or 0.01% at 31839.12; S&P index is down -28.51 points or -0.74% at 3830.59 and NASDAQ index is down -228.11 points or -2.04% at 10971.00.

South Korea’s third-quarter GDP grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, according to official advance data — the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021.

European Central Bank meet Thursday, 27 October 2022, +75bp hike expected.

Oil prices continued to rise in early Asian trade on Thursday after surging more than 3% in the previous session, driven by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker U.S. dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.94 a barrel by 0015 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.10.

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell on mounting expectations of slower monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve later in the year.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,669.16 per ounce by 0116 GMT, after hitting a two-week high on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,673.30.

Spot silver was little changed at $19.61 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $952.62 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,979.30.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.51%; S&P 500 +0.45%; Nasdaq +0.28%