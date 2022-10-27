Shell declares $0.50 dividend, plans to increase distribution by 15% in Q4
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) declares $0.50/ADS quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.75%
- Payable Dec. 19; for shareholders of record Nov. 11; ex-div Nov. 9.
- $4 billion share buybacks announced, expected to be completed by Q4 2022 results announcement; total distributions in excess of 30% of CFFO for the last four quarters.
- Subject to Board approval, intention to increase DPS by an expected 15% for the fourth quarter, which will be paid in March 2023. Announced 2022 shareholder distributions ~$26 billion.
