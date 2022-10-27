Anheuser-Busch InBev reports Q3 mixed earnings; raises the bottom-end of FY22 EBITDA outlook
- Anheuser-Busch InBev press release (BUD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $15.09B (+5.7% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Revenue increased by 12.1% in 3Q22 with revenue per hl growth of 8.0%
- In 3Q22, total volumes grew by 3.7% , with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%.
- In 3Q22 normalized EBITDA of $5,313M represents an increase of 6.5% with normalized EBITDA margin contraction of 183 bps to 35.2%.
- Outlook FY2022: "We expect our FY22 EBITDA to grow between 6%-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price. Our medium-term outlook, which aims to deliver EBITDA growth of 4-8%, remains unchanged.
- Net pension interest expenses and accretion expenses are expected to be in the range of $170M to $200M per quarter. We expect the average gross debt coupon in FY22 to be approximately 4.0%.
- We expect the normalized ETR in FY22 to be in the range of 28% to 30% excluding any gains and losses relating to the hedging of our share-based payment programs; we expect net capital expenditure of between $4.5B and $5.0B in FY22."
