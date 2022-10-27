Argenx SE GAAP EPS of -$4.26 misses by $0.85, total operating income of $146.49M beats by $28.98M

Oct. 27, 2022 2:26 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX), ARGNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argenx SE press release (NASDAQ:ARGX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$4.26 misses by $0.85.
  • Total operating income of $146.49M (-68.9% Y/Y) beats by $28.98M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled $2,385.5M as of September 30, 2022, compared to $2,336.7M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Based on current plans to fund anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures, argenx continues to expect its 2022 cash burn to be up to $1B. This will support the global VYVGART launches, clinical development of efgartigimod in 10 indications and ARGX-117 in two indications, investment in the global supply chain, and continued focus on pipeline expansion through the Immunology Innovation Program.

