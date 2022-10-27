Shell reports Q3 robust results from a resilient portfolio; plans to raise DPS for Q4
- Shell press release (NYSE:SHEL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30.
- Revenue of $95.75B (+59.5% Y/Y).
- CFFO of $12.5B for Q3 2022 is driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA compared with Q2 2022 and working capital outflows.
- Robust performance in a turbulent economic environment with lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with Q2 2022. Adjusted Earnings of $9.5B in Q3 2022, with Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5B.
- "Announced a new share buyback programme resulting in an additional $4B of distributions, which we expect to complete by our Q4 2022 results announcement. Furthermore, we plan to increase the dividend per share for the fourth quarter, which will be paid in March 2023, by an expected 15%, subject to Board approval."
- FY22 disciplined cash capex: expected to be in the $23B - $27B range in 2022, evenly split between its growth, transition and upstream pillars.
